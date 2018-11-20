Jarami’s surreal video takes us inside a kebab

For some, the kebab is the perfect end to a boozy night out – a salty, greasy snack to soak up excess alcohol and satisfy that 3am hunger.

As delicious at it can be, it seems an unlikely choice of inspiration for a music video. But New York directing duo Pensacola’s video for Jarami’s track No Chance takes us on a surreal journey inside the humble doner.

