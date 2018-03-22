The title of Thirty Seconds to Mars’ new album provided an interesting design challenge for Jared Leto and creative director Willo Perron – as Leto explains to Creative Review

America is a loaded word. It means many things to different people but it is one that conjures vivid images – from Donald Trump and the White House to guns, cars, stars and stripes and the well-known logos of global brands such as Apple, McDonald’s and Coca-Cola. It is also the title of the latest album from Jared Leto’s band, Thirty Seconds to Mars.

