Dorothy’s Jazz Love Blueprint is a celebration of the music genre

The Liverpool creative collective’s latest music history artwork features a complex circuit diagram that pays homage to a piece of equipment that’s been instrumental to the jazz genre

By

Jazz Love Blueprint, as the name suggests, maps out a brief history of the music genre, detailing over 1,000 musicians, artists, songwriters, and producers who have made significant contributions to the form.

Their names are spread throughout an elaborate composition that replicates the circuit diagram of a phonograph (or record player), to pay tribute to the way this unique piece of technology paved the way for early jazz pioneers. The advent of the phonograph in the 1920s and 1930s helped to bring the cutting edge sound of these musicians to listeners across the US and the rest of the world.

Included in the long list of names adorning the print are icons such as Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald, as well as new wave practitioners such as Kamasi Washington, Shabaka Hutchings, and Nubya Garcia.

For the real jazz heads, there are also plenty of smaller yet equally important names, whose contributions span the genres of bebop, hard bop, cool jazz, free jazz, spiritual jazz, and jazz fusion. There are even some of the key figures from precursor genres like ragtime, such as Scott Joplin and Jelly Roll Morton.

The Jazz Love Blueprint is Dorothy’s sixth addition to a collection of prints that celebrate the history of various music genres, with previous additions covering electric, alternative, hip-hop, dance and rock. Each features a circuit diagram design based on a piece of equipment that shares a significant relationship with the genre in question. All of the prints are made from metallic gold screenprints on navy blue stock.

