Jean Jullien draws rams and zebras for Petit Bateau capsule collection

The illustrator has branched out into knitwear, bringing a cast of bemused looking animals to a range of jackets, dresses and jumpers for Petit Bateau

The collection takes inspiration from real-life animal markings, with pieces patterned in dalmation-esque spots and zebra stripes. Jullien apparently visited the French brand’s factory in Troyes before designing the animals, giving him the idea of knitting the designs rather than printing them straight onto the clothes – as he did for a previous collaboration with Petit Bateau.

The animal portraits are classic Jullien, from the bemused dog to the mischievous looking zebra which stands on its back legs. According to Petit Bateau, the illustrator put himself in the animals’ ‘clothes’, to imagine how they themselves might draw various shapes, as well as the markings on their fur.

Jullien’s collection comes in baby, child and adult sizes, and also as separate patches – in case you want to add them to something you already own. And if the spotty dress and stripy babygrow is a bit much, there’s the more sedate option of the ram jacket in a classic navy. It’s available to buy from September 18.

jeanjullien.com