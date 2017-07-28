Jean Jullien’s charming illustrations for new Jean-Georges at The Connaught restaurant

Jean Jullien’s ever charming illustrated characters are now gracing the menus, takeaway boxes, business cards and matchboxes at a swanky new London restaurant.

Jean-Georges at The Connaught launches today with an identity created by branding agency Otherway. The restaurant is part of the five star Mayfair hotel, but looks to a more fun new direction with Julien’s typically cute and playful illustrations. Among his depictions are a little yolky mouthed figure popping out from a boiled egg (on the breakfast menu), a lady gazing into an enormous cup of tea and a knife and fork enjoying a meal together.

Jean Jullien illustrations for Jean-Georges at The Connaught dinner

These images are at the heart of the new identity alongside a simple stamp-like Jean-George at the Connaught mark shown in all caps sans serif type. The lettering often works as a corner bracket on paper collateral applications like menus and stationery, while gold foiling on items like Truffle Pizza boxes hints at the more lavish side of the restaurant.

“Our aim was to create a strong but subtle identity that brought together The Connaught’s distinguished heritage with a passion for the new, to reflect a more informal and neighbourhood feel to the restaurant,” says Otherway creative partner Ben Lewis.

According to Otherway, the designs were inspired by “The Connaught’s association with art, their sense of fun and Jean-Georges [Vongerichten’s] eclectic menu”, and aim to create a more contemporary and playful feel within the luxurious heritage of the hotel.

Jean Jullien illustrations for Jean-Georges at The Connaught menu set
Jean Jullien illustrations for Jean-Georges at The Connaught pizza box

