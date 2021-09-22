Artist Jet Swan creates uncanny images of strangers in new book

The artist’s first photobook sees her collate three years’ worth of portraits of strangers, while examining today’s uneasy relationship between the public and the private

By
All images: Material by Jet Swan, courtesy Loose Joints

Yorkshire-born artist Jet Swan works mainly with photography and her work often blurs the lines between documentary photography and classical portraiture. Her debut monograph, Material, published by Loose Joints, gathers together three years’ worth of photographs and portraits of strangers. The book also features a new text from British poet Rachael Allen in response to the images.

Swan’s images were taken in temporary studio spaces across the UK, including an empty shopfront inside a commercial mall in Scarborough, and a repurposed community hall in Ramsgate, where the artist now lives and works. 

For many of the images, rather than go out to find people to photograph, Swan would set up in these neutral spaces, advertise she was shooting portraits nearby and wait for passers-by to turn up. The result is a diverse array of subjects.

Swan’s shots vary in composition and she tends to hone in on one striking detail in each image. Her close-up face portraits are piercing, but in other images she switches to cropped body parts and reclining torsos. The uncertainty of what kind of image you’ll be presented with next gives the images an uneasy quality, almost creating an air of intrusion.

The uncanny mood of the images is further emphasised by the atmosphere conjured in her temporary studio spaces, where she rids the environments of any identifying features. The result is a use of light and shadow to create a tension that provides a brilliant melding of documentary photography with staged portraiture.

Material by Jet Swan, published by Loose Joints is out now; @jet.swan

Latest from CR

More from CR

How I Work: Max Siedentopf

The artist, photographer, designer and director talks to CR about working at speed, the joy of not being confined by one discipline, how he balances the commercial with the personal, and why his spirit animal is a cross between a chameleon and a dung beetle

A history of London as told by its shopfronts

New book London Shopfronts, published by Hoxton Mini Press, offers a photographic guide to some of the capital’s most striking independent retailers, old and new, and reveals how style and uniqueness remain crucial for attracting customers

The power of persuasion

We speak to the creatives behind successful political campaigns for the UK’s Conservative party and US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about the role of design and creativity in the battle for voters

Is there room for ethics in design?

The devil on the ad industry’s shoulder might still say that fast fashion and oil companies aren’t so bad, but some design studios are taking an ethical stand. But can ‘good’ clients and big business can ever live in harmony?

Are brands the new religion?

Brands with big or cult-like followings have both power and community. Creative Review speaks to three brand experts about how they cultivate followers and maintain their flock

The battle for self-belief

Working in the creative industries inevitably involves rejection and doubt. But those are also the elements that can lead to greatness, writes Richard Holman

Creativity for change!

In the fight to gain attention for charities and grassroots causes, design and creative thinking is more important than ever. Here, we look at how creativity can engage people in causes and galvanise wider audiences

How to handle a PR disaster

Persuasion Communications founder Jane Austin discusses what it takes to recover from a PR crisis – and how brands can avoid bumbling into one in the first place

How designers make food brands delicious

Whether it’s the battle of plant-based brands or the move to online shopping, designers have more opportunities than ever to tickle people’s tastebuds. We spoke with studios Robot Food and This Way Up about what it takes to create a successful food brand

The beauty of ‘ugly’ portraits

Historically speaking, portraits have almost always been about glorifying the subject – so what’s behind our recent fascination with unflattering, caricatured depictions of ourselves?

How to commission great photography

From nailing the brief to making space for the magic to happen, CR spoke with photographer Shamil Tanna, IBM photo director Emily Keegin and East Photographic agent Kane Giblin to find out what it takes to commission great images

Tom Hingston on designing for arts venues

As Hingston Studio’s type-led identities for the Serpentine and the V&A greet the general public, the designer talks to us about the importance of creating designs that give institutions flexibility in these times

My Career Journey: Calmatic

The LA-based director behind music videos for Pharrell, Lizzo and Lil Nas X reflects on his journey from afterschool computer club to Grammy-winning director

My Career Journey: Polly Nor

Polly Nor creates striking, satirical drawings of women and their demons. We speak to the illustrator about her up-and-down career journey, the perils of imposter syndrome, and using art as an emotional release

The changing face of travel

The pandemic has been the catalyst for all of us to reassess our relationship with travel. As the world slowly begins to reopen, we speak to the travel brands that are shaping what our holidays of the future might look like

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham