Jim Goldberg on reflection and reinvention

Two decades on from his seminal series Raised by Wolves, Jim Goldberg’s new book, Fingerprint, looks back at his time spent documenting California’s forgotten youth with a collection of previously unseen polaroids. Here, the photographer discusses what he’s learned

By

Jim Goldberg has forged a career out of shining a light on people who exist on the fringes. Over the last 40 years, the American photographer has used his experimental approach – which typically combines documentary style imagery with handwritten scribbles – to tell the stories of people who are otherwise treated as invisible by mainstream society.

Goldberg’s first venture into photography was more of a happy accident than a conscious career choice, when he opted to take a course in it alongside his theology major in the early 70s. After being encouraged by his teacher he decided to pursue it full time, and by 1977 had already begun one of his best known series, Rich and Poor. Shot over seven years, the series juxtaposed portraits of the San Francisco Bay Area’s wealthiest residents against its poorest, and was the first project to feature the photographer’s trademark hand-scrawled commentary.

All images: Untitled Polaroid from Raised by Wolves © Jim Goldberg

More from CR

Are brands the new mansplainers?

Brandsplaining is a new book tackling how women are addressed and represented in marketing. We talk to the authors about the ‘femvertising’ trend and why brands mustn’t rest on their laurels

How I Work: Nadia Lee Cohen

As she releases her first monograph, Nadia Lee Cohen discusses the inspiration behind her surreal images – which draw heavily on cinema and Americana – and the curious characters who frequent her photos

The history of the open plan office

From its surprisingly radical roots to its role post-pandemic, Jennifer Kaufmann-Buhler – assistant professor of design history at Purdue University – talks CR through the legacy of the open plan office

Inside the design boom at ad agencies

We talk to Wieden + Kennedy Portland, Droga5 London and Mother Design about bringing together design and advertising work under one roof, and the perception of design work produced at ad agencies

Inside the surreal world of Slowthai

As Slowthai reveals his introspective side with new album Tyron, we speak to frequent collaborators Crowns & Owls about the album art’s attempt to crack the glossy veneer of fame, and why the Northampton-born rapper is still the voice of a generation

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham