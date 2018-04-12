Jimi Rowe on design at TfL and digital’s ‘complacency problem’

For the latest in our series on in-house design leaders, we talk to Transport for London Experience Lead Jimi Rowe about the challenges of working within an organisation and why digital products may all be starting to look the same

Rowe was previously Creative Director at BBC News & World Service before joining TfL in October 2017. Like many of those who now find themselves leading teams creating digital products, Rowe started out in a more traditional field of design.

“I was a bit of a chancer really – everyone was back then,” Rowe says. “There was no ‘UX design’, just techie graphic designers who made that leap.”