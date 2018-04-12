Jimi Rowe on design at TfL and digital’s ‘complacency problem’

For the latest in our series on in-house design leaders, we talk to Transport for London Experience Lead Jimi Rowe about the challenges of working within an organisation and why digital products may all be starting to look the same

By

Rowe was previously Creative Director at BBC News & World Service before joining TfL in October 2017. Like many of those who now find themselves leading teams creating digital products, Rowe started out in a more traditional field of design.

“I was a bit of a chancer really – everyone was back then,” Rowe says. “There was no ‘UX design’, just techie graphic designers who made that leap.”

The Humour issue

CR gets serious about being funny featuring
Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs, Lisa McGee,
Naresh Ramchandani, David Kolbusz, Roz Chast,
Emily Oberman, Asterix, Stephen Collins,
Dominic Wilcox and the DLR

Buy here

Jobs

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

ACCOUNT MANAGER

London

JUNIOR DESIGNER

Berkshire

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

Make the most of CR