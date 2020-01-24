JKR unveils funk-inspired branding for energy drink Hustle

Hustle’s energetic new branding, created by Jones Knowles Ritchie, revolves around a squidgy new typeface that takes cues from the funk era

According to the agency, the updated identity had to reference Hustle’s connections with the music world, and the “vibrant visual language” of funk. The music genre’s inclusive culture also resonated with the brand.

Its influence can be seen in the flared sans serif typeface, as well as the cast of illustrated ‘spokes-creatures’ – called Hustlers – introduced by JKR. The updated branding adds more colour to Hustle’s packaging, as well as a distinctly 70s vibe to its advertising. The illustrated approach works particularly well on social media, where it’s been turned into a set of looping animations.

JKR were tasked with creating something lively and upbeat, and they’ve certainly achieved that. The new identity is also another promising sign that brands are embracing quirky type once more.

