John Hegarty on advertising’s automated future

We speak to the adland legend about his new gig as chairman of AI recruitment company Genie, plus how he thinks the industry will need to adapt post-Covid

By

If there is one thing that Sir John Hegarty has mastered during his five-decade career in advertising, it is knowing great creative talent when he sees it. The ad mogul started his career at agencies including Benton and Bowles and Cramer Saatchi (now known as Saatchi & Saatchi) in the 60s, before co-founding TBWA in 1973 and going on to become founding partner and worldwide creative director of BBH in the 80s. Since then, the agency has created agenda-setting work for everyone from Levi’s to Barnardo’s, as well as expanding into seven major cities across the globe.

Of all the changes that Hegarty, now aged 77, has seen unfold in advertising over the last five decades, the most seismic is undoubtedly the rise of digital. Not only have new technologies changed the type of advertising that gets made today, they have also altered the way in which agencies are run. A big part of that change has been the growth of freelance, as companies and individuals are able to work faster, smarter and more efficiently. Hegarty is looking to tap into this trend with his latest venture, as chairman of AI-based recruitment company Genie.

Founded in 2019, Genie is as a recruitment matchmaking service for agencies and freelancers, featuring an algorithm that matches a client’s brief with the best talent for a particular project. Envisioned as ‘the greatest creative department in the world’, the company is the brainchild of three former recruiters, Nicky Badenoch, Nick Grime and Bonnie Harold, who were previously all partners at boutique headhunting business LIZH. So far, they have captured the attention of clients ranging from Droga5 to Warner Music Group with their new initiative.

More from CR

Does Design Twitter need a code of ethics?

Snarky comments do little to help the creative industry, but can Twitter be salvaged as a place for useful design discourse? Nicole Phillips and Craig Oldham discuss how to deal with negativity, and whether design Twitter needs a dose of online etiquette

Navigating a career as a self-taught creative

Photographer Luis Alberto Rodriguez and designer Jordi Ng both forged a career without a formal arts education. They reflect on how they learned their craft, coping with insecurity and what taking an alternative route has brought to their practice

Who will win the online education arms race?

E-learning, bootcamps and workshops are all booming, but what does it take to survive long term in the world of learning? Mastered’s Perri Lewis and SuperHi’s Rik Lomas discuss the big questions education providers face

How I Got Here: Hillary Coe, AKQA

Designer, drag racer and analogue astronaut Hillary Coe has joined AKQA as principal of experience, following a position as director of design at SpaceX. She talks to us about creating roles for herself that didn’t exist and embedding adventure into her life and work

Inside the VFX boom

The VFX artists behind Disney’s award-winning film The One and Only Ivan talk about tapping into their secret inner thespian and why VFX is in the midst of a golden period

Making sense of the NFT gold rush

NFTs have been all over the news, spreading a mix of confusion and excitement in equal measure. Here, James Britton, group managing director at Stink Studios, explores what opportunities they might open up for artists and designers

How design is bringing new places to life

The past year has created a new emphasis on our surroundings, leading to an acute awareness of whether areas really serve their communities. We explore how place branding and marketing have been adjusted to reflect this

My breakthrough moment: Simon Buckley

“I wanted to be Ultravox, but sometimes I worry I’ve ended up like Joe Dolce.” Simon Buckley’s photograph of Manchester in the rain became a viral sensation in 2019. He explains what happened next

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham