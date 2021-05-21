John Lewis releases quirky posters with illustration by Marc Burckhardt

The unusual posters celebrate the reopening of the John Lewis Edinburgh store, and arrive at the same time as a new TV spot from the brand to promote its Anyday range

The poster series offers an unexpected take on some of Edinburgh’s world-famous vistas by artist Marc Burckhardt, with iconic views such as Arthur’s Seat now adorned with a giant armchair and the Ross Fountain transformed into an enormous Yves Saint Laurent lipstick.

Each reimagined landmark nods to one of the newly refurbished elements of the John Lewis shop, from the Beauty Studio, to the World of Design where home stylists can help customers with home makeovers, and the newly refurbished Nursery Service where parents can seek advice.

Burckhardt is known for commercial commissions for the likes of Gucci and Porsche, along with his editorial commissions for magazines including Rolling Stone and Time.

“I love the idea of classical landscape views and the element of surprise in encountering something unexpected – an approach I try to bring to all my paintings,” says Burckhardt. “I’ve tried to focus on these beautiful but familiar views in a way that resonates with the people of Edinburgh and hopefully appeals to both their sense of history and sense of humour.”

The Edinburgh store posters arrive the same week as a new TV spot from adam&eveDDB for John Lewis is also released. Directed by Francois Rousselet, the spot focuses on everyday home scenes, which in our weird new world include home haircuts and home working, as well as more enduring scenes like watching telly.

Set to a soundtrack of the Minute Waltz by Barbra Streisand, the spot presents the various scenes as mini movies, complete with titles, while also managing to shoehorn in some blatant product placement from the new Anyday range along the way.

