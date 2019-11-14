The retailers’ first joint festive campaign since rebranding last year tells the tale of an excitable (and incredibly cute, obviously) dragon called Edgar

The climax of the festive ad season is here once again, with the arrival of the hotly anticipated John Lewis Christmas ad. Except that this year, it’s the John Lewis and Waitrose Christmas ad.

This year’s spot follows on from the two retailers’ decision to more closely align their businesses and rebrand under the John Lewis Partnership last year, resulting in two separate Christmas campaigns that complemented the Elton John festive theme in rather different ways.

Created by adam&eveDDB and set in ‘a land far, far away’, their first joint festive effort is the heartwarming story of an excitable young dragon called Edgar and his best friend Eva.

While the rest of the village is getting ready for Christmas, Edgar’s over-enthusiastic attempts to help with the festivities inevitably result in disaster, thanks to his inability to control his instinct to breathe fire.

When Edgar refuses to go to the village feast for fear of ruining Christmas altogether, Eva gives him one of the greatest gifts of all – acceptance – in the form of a rather fitting festive food item, neatly tieing in a classic John Lewis Christmas tale with Waitrose’s obvious focus on food at this time of year.

After the mixed reaction to 2018’s Elton John Lewis-gate and a particularly turbulent year for the business, it feels only right that Excitable Edgar harks back to the kind of heartwarming storytelling that made the John Lewis Christmas ad such an institution in the first place.

Crucially, it’s got all the right ingredients for the retailer’s blockbuster festive spot. The soundtrack this year is provided by Bastille, who have covered REO Speedwagon’s 80s power ballad Can’t Fight this Feeling.

Meanwhile, the creative team behind the CGI Edgar, Untold Studios, have succeeded in making an instantly loveable character who is more than a match for Monty the Penguin and Moz the Monster.

Credits:

Aagency: adam&eveDDB

Chief Creative Officer: Richard Brim

Joint Chief Executive Officer: Tammy Einav

Creative Director: Matt Gay

Creative: Simon Lloyd

Production company: Blink Productions

Director: Dougal Wilson

Producer: Ewen Brown

Production Designer: Andy Kelly

Costume Designer: Rebecca Rich

Post production company: Untold Studios

Creative Director VFX: Diarmid Harrison-Murray

ECD Untold Studios: Neil Davies

Music: Bastille