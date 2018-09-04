John Lewis and Waitrose launch joint ad campaign and new identities

The new ad, directed by Dougal Wilson and created by adam&eveDDB, is a heartwarming tale reflecting the power of partnership as the brands also launch new identities created by Pentagram

The new identities reveal a new wording for both companies, which going forward will be known as John Lewis & Partners and Waitrose & Partners. This emphasis on the firms’ partnership model is intended to mark out a clear difference for both brands in the crowded and competitive marketplaces they inhabit.

This is also the first time that both brands have released an ad campaign together. The spot is created by adam&eveDDB, the agency behind both John Lewis and Waitrose’s advertising in recent years.

