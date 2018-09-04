John Lewis and Waitrose launch joint ad campaign and new identities
The new ad, directed by Dougal Wilson and created by adam&eveDDB, is a heartwarming tale reflecting the power of partnership as the brands also launch new identities created by Pentagram
The new identities reveal a new wording for both companies, which going forward will be known as John Lewis & Partners and Waitrose & Partners. This emphasis on the firms’ partnership model is intended to mark out a clear difference for both brands in the crowded and competitive marketplaces they inhabit.
This is also the first time that both brands have released an ad campaign together. The spot is created by adam&eveDDB, the agency behind both John Lewis and Waitrose’s advertising in recent years.
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Why register?
Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk
Why do I need to register?
Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:
Submit your work
Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.
Receive our newsletter
Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.
Subscribe for more from CR
Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.