Jon Hopkins unveils his “most epic video” yet
Directed by Seb Edwards, the video for Jon Hopkins’ Singularity is a “powerful, violent ballet between male and female”
Opening on a dark forest, soaring tower blocks, and a person apparently defying gravity, the pace of Edwards’ film matches the menacing tones of the track. After gently floating to earth, a woman embarks on some kind of dance encounter with an unsuspecting man, which bordering on the romantic but soon descending into a violent confrontation.
It makes for some powerful moments, with the woman carrying the man, prone, over her head, and the pair becoming increasingly frantic as they damage the building around them. Although the dynamics of the meeting aren’t clear, Edwards’ film condenses the intensity of a relationship down into five frenzied minutes.
