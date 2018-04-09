What Jon Marshall joining Pentagram may mean for him, and the studio

Marshall’s background in connected products adds valuable new skills to Pentagram’s London offering, but the move is as much a confirmation of the studio’s founding model as it is about securing its future

Jon Marshall. Image: Matthew Thompson

Design studio appointments aren’t usually something that we cover here on CR but such is the status of Pentagram that whenever it announces a new Partner, there is always a certain frisson that goes through the industry. When we announced on April 4 that Jon Marshall would be the latest to join the ranks of Pentagram’s London office, it was comfortably the most-read story on our website that day.