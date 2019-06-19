Jorge Luis Dieguez on finding otherworldly beauty in everyday moments

Peruvian native Jorge Luis Dieguez captures everyday moments through a cinematic lens. His visual world is marked by an otherworldly beauty, capturing a sense of intrigue and wonder through the interplay of light and scale. With degrees in architecture, cinematography and photography, he brings a multifaceted perspective to everything he does.

With such rich and varied creative training, his career could have taken him to any number of destinations, but Dieguez landed on photography because of the independence it afforded him. “What photography gives me is a one on one relationship with the subject. I don’t need a crew to realise ideas. All I need is a camera.”

This unique hybrid of disciplines manifests throughout his portfolio where he invites the viewer to build subplots between people, places and architecture. Every frame is exquisitely composed and like a film still, leaves the viewer wanting to know more about the people and places he captures. “I want to deliver the viewer an experience,” Dieguez says. “To give them another way to see things.”

jdieguez.com