Jorge Luis Dieguez on finding otherworldly beauty in everyday moments
Art Director Gem Fletcher introduces us to the exquisitely composed work of South American photographer Jorge Luis Dieguez
Peruvian native Jorge Luis Dieguez captures everyday moments through a cinematic lens. His visual world is marked by an otherworldly beauty, capturing a sense of intrigue and wonder through the interplay of light and scale. With degrees in architecture, cinematography and photography, he brings a multifaceted perspective to everything he does.
With such rich and varied creative training, his career could have taken him to any number of destinations, but Dieguez landed on photography because of the independence it afforded him. “What photography gives me is a one on one relationship with the subject. I don’t need a crew to realise ideas. All I need is a camera.”
(1of3)My project "Sur Chico" has been beautiful published as a monograph by @subjectivelyobjective _!! , go to their website if you want to buy one, super well done with the edition guys. Thank you_! . . . . Sur Chico is a long term project I started in 2013 (and have still lots to do) where I've been exploring the urban expansion on the south of Lima, Peru. Once an empty desert, now a massive urban extension of Lima.
This unique hybrid of disciplines manifests throughout his portfolio where he invites the viewer to build subplots between people, places and architecture. Every frame is exquisitely composed and like a film still, leaves the viewer wanting to know more about the people and places he captures. “I want to deliver the viewer an experience,” Dieguez says. “To give them another way to see things.”