Judges for Creative Review Annual 2020

We’ve introduced a new style of judging system for the Creative Review Annual 2020, allowing more industry experts than ever to be part of it. Read about it here

It has always been the aim at Creative Review for our Annual awards to be judged by the very best of the creative industries. In previous years, this has been by a select group that are able to visit our London offices to look at the work all together.

This year, however, we’re introducing a new stage before this, which will allow far more creative minds to see the work and influence what gets chosen as the best work of the year.

There will be an initial remote judging stage, in which over 50 creatives from across the world will take part. These include representatives from the most important creative companies out there, from Airbnb to the New York Times, Droga5 to Bloomberg, Tech Will Save Us to Citymapper. We will also have a number of freelance artists and designers taking part, including Yinka Ilori, Nelly Ben Hayoun, Tina Touli, and Michael Wolff. You can see the full list of judges here.

The first stage of judging will take place in January, before a smaller group will then convene in February to pick the final winners. This year there are two categories of awards: Honourable Mentions, for all work that has proved stand-out; and overall Winners, for the very best projects of the year. All winning work will be written about in the Annual issue of the magazine, out in May 2020.

The deadline for entering the Annual 2020 is this Friday, December 6. For all information on entering, see creativereview.co.uk/the-annual-enter/