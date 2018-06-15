Juergen Teller on football fandom

A new exhibition of photographs and films by Juergen Teller held at Garage Museum of Contemporary Art in Moscow captures the agony and ecstasy of being a footie fan

Juergen Teller is renowned for his raw, unfiltered style so when it comes to documenting life as a football fan, he tells it like it is, in all it’s beery, exuberant and painful glory.

To coincide with the 2018 World Cup, Teller is exhibiting a series of photographs and films at the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art in Moscow, which reveal his journey as an avid football fan. The photographs, which have been taken over almost two decades, feature a mix of joy – Teller is German after all, so has actually experienced the happiness of his team winning the World Cup in recent years – and of pain, with his candid style amply capturing the agony that can be caused when your team loses.

