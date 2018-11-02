Photographer Julia Fullerton-Batten’s Old Father Thames series explores the “infinite variety” of stories the river has to tell – everything from the mudlarks of Victorian London to the annual swan upping ceremony

Each story has been recreated in lavish detail, with costumed actors imaginatively recreating historic events such as Annette Kellerman’s controversial appearance in a one-piece bathing suit, and the 1928 flooding of the Tate Gallery. Fullerton-Batten’s series of photographs also focus on more recent river stories including the whale that appeared in 2006, and this year’s Durga Puja – a Hindu festival that sees a Durga effigy immersed in water (something only infrequently permitted in the Thames).

The photographer says she’s been fascinated by the river since moving from Germany as a teenager, and living close to the banks of the Thames in Oxford, where it’s known as the Isis.

