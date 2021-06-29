Jump on 25 years of making motion graphics

Jump is responsible for the titles of some of the UK’s biggest TV entertainment and sports programmes. Here two of its co-founders look back on a turbulent 25 years in the industry, and what it takes to make a successful creative business

“Why did we set up Jump? My own ambition at the time was there was a rostrum camera operator called Ken Morse,” says co-founder and head creative Richard Norley. “If you look him up, every job with a rostrum camera, he’s credited. So we wanted to be the Ken Morse of motion graphics, and for a period we were! That was very rewarding.”

Since 1996, Jump has created title sequences, credits, and visual identities for a plethora of broadcasters, agencies, and sports governing bodies. Throughout the 90s and 00s, Jump was responsible for the titles of huge UK shows such as Who Wants to Be A Millionaire?, The Graham Norton Show, QI, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, The Weakest Link, X-Factor and many, many more. These days, while they still dabble in the worlds of comedy and entertainment, they’re also big names in sport as well, creating titles for Channel 4 and ITV but also governing bodies such as UEFA and FIFA.