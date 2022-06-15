Did somebody say Just Eat? Katy Perry campaign by McCann

Did somebody say Just Eat?

McCann London discusses how it made one of the most recognisable — and polarising — pieces of sonic branding around today

By

When it comes to the most memorable, powerful and effective sonic branding — or jingles, in old parlance — it’s often the most divisive ones that come out on top. It’s those earworms that get so firmly lodged into your brain that they feel almost automatic, like the ability to remember your mum’s phone number when you were a teenager. These are often both a brand manager’s dream and a consumer’s nightmare: for a lot of the people who can sing them at the drop of a hat, they’re also incredibly annoying.  

Just Eat’s jingle, however, evokes a slightly more nuanced response: that infamous ‘did somebody say Just Eat?’ line just begs to be sung — the words themselves have become impossible to separate from that sassy intonation. Though there have been some melodic tweaks over the years from campaign to campaign, the jingle’s success is largely down to its musicality. So it’s made sense that the biggest recent ‘faces’ of Just Eat have been Snoop Dogg, and now, Katy Perry.

Did somebody say Just Eat? Snoop Dogg campaign by McCann
Stills from Just Eat ad starring Snoop Dogg by McCann
Did somebody say Just Eat? Snoop Dogg campaign by McCann

The campaign is masterminded by McCann London, which started working with Just Eat having pitched for the business in 2019. The idea of using sonic branding as the lynchpin of the campaign was there from the get-go. According to Rob Webster and Alexei Berwitz, creative directors at McCann London, the pitch team sang each line of the script in the style of a TV character — Kermit the frog, Flipper the dolphin, Godzilla, and a singing cowboy. 

More from CR

Why brands need to let go of minimalism

Minimalism is the go-to design route for many brands. But by taking this safe option, they could be missing the opportunity to really stand out, says monopo London creative director Melanie Hubert-Crozet

Ustwo

Why Ustwo became employee owned

We speak to the studio’s CEO, Carsten Wierwille, about its journey from being founder-run to becoming an Employee Ownership Trust, and how it hopes to inspire other creative businesses to do the same

Top Gun Maverick Image

The creative potential of 3D billboards

The humble billboard is evolving as creative uses of 3D imagery are being used to sell everything from movies to video games to sneakers. Here, Alex Wilson, ECD at brand experience agency Amplify, examines what they offer for brands

Creative Review Annual 2022 cover

The Creative Review Annual 2022

Welcome to the Creative Review Annual awards, celebrating creativity across design, advertising, digital, film and more. See all the Winners here

Channel 4 ident still

Why the creative industry needs Channel 4

With the UK Government planning to privatise the 40-year-old broadcaster, CR speaks to current and former C4 employees about what makes it special, and the unique role it’s played in pioneering creativity

Gen Z finance Keebo

The changing face of finance brands

A raft of new personal finance brands are on a mission to win over Gen Z consumers. We examine how they are setting themselves apart from the millennial-friendly approach of more established challengers

What Charles and Ray Eames can teach designers today

Charles & Ray Eames didn’t just create iconic pieces of design – they thought of themselves as ‘tradesmen’ whose job was to create better, longer-lasting products. Llisa Demetrios, Eames Institute chief curator and granddaughter of the pair, discusses what we can learn from them

Campbell Addy 7

Campbell Addy’s journey to Feeling Seen

In just six years, photographer Campbell Addy has carved a distinctive place within the fashion industry. Here he talks to Gem Fletcher about his new book Feeling Seen and the importance of friendship, community and intimacy in his work

For the Record The Photographer's Gallery Miles Davis

What makes an album cover iconic?

A new show at the Photographers’ Gallery in London examines the historic role imagemakers have played in helping build musicians’ brands. We explore why this relationship is more vital than ever in the streaming age

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON

SENIOR DESIGNER

MANCHESTER