Computing startup Kano’s Harry Potter kit teaches children (and grown ups) how to code with a build-it-yourself wireless wand and Potter-themed app

Potterheads will likely be enchanted by this new piece of digital wizardry from Kano, which teaches users how to code through creating a wireless wand.

The Harry Potter Coding Kit was created by Kano, the East London-based build-it-yourself tech company, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products. Users can code their own wand, which connects to software and a dedicated app that turns physical movements into effects to let users “make serpents slither, toads transfigure, fires flow, feathers float, goblets duplicate, Bertie Bott’s Every-Flavour Beans enlarge, and more,” says Kano.

