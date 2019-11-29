Australian artist Karan Singh has created a striking set of visuals for the tournament, using rainbow brights and graphic patterns to depict a range of sports

The 30th edition of the Southeast Asian Games kicks off in the Philippines this weekend and will see athletes compete in more than 500 events – from chess to muay thai, baseball and lawn bowls.

The buzz around this year’s event has been overshadowed by reports of unfinished accommodation and athletes stranded at airports, but the Games has unveiled a vibrant identity featuring some striking illustrations by Australian artist Karan Singh.

Singh – who is based in Amsterdam – is known for creating colourful animations and large-scale artworks which combine spots, stripes and swirls with clashing brights to brilliant effect. Alongside animations for Anya Hindmarch and IBM, he has created visuals for OK GO and illustrated packaging for Japanese beauty brand SK-II.

Ogilvy Hong Kong commissioned Singh to create a suite of visuals for the Games, which would reflect key sporting events and the tournament’s ethos of ‘togetherness’.

Inspired by the competition’s slogan, ‘We Win As One’, Singh created 19 visuals which depict a range of individual and team sports including dance, tennis, boxing and wheelchair archery. “The campaign celebrates inclusivity and diversity, and our goal was to capture this visually,” explains Singh.

His artwork features a dynamic use of pattern, with swirling lines representing movement, while an airbrush-style texture and silhouette effect adds a playful touch. The result is a fun and contemporary identity with an energetic feel – perfect for a sporting tournament that brings together a diverse group of countries and activities.

The visuals will be appearing on tickets as well as outdoor ads and displays at venues, meaning they’ll be visible to viewers watching at home as well as spectators.

madebykaran.com