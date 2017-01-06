Karmarama highlights sense of belonging in new British Army recruitment campaign

This is Belonging campaign plays on young people’s desire to make a positive difference in their careers

Over the years, Army Recruitment advertising campaigns have offered some revealing insights into the perceived mindset of young people. When foreign travel was seen as exotic and beyond the reach of the demographics that have traditionally made up the majority of soldiers, Army advertising focused on the opportunities to see the world that joining up would provide.

So prevalent was this approach in armies beyond just Britain, it was famously satirised by a 1971 anti-war poster with the memorable copyline “Join the Army; travel to exotic, distant lands; meet exciting, unusual people and kill them”

Then in the 1980s, with record youth employment and job prospects looking extremely bleak, the emphasis was on learning a trade in the forces, and getting paid to do it.

Now a new Army Recruitment campaign from Karmarama draws its inspiration from Millennials’ oft-stated desire to find a career that allows them to make a positive difference to the world.

According to Karmarama, “The majority (81%) of UK adults believe it’s important to actively contribute towards a worthwhile cause. This latest insight-led campaign for the Army calls on young people who want to be part of something bigger to act on these ambitions, and consider a career in the forces.”

The campaign, it says, “centres on inspiring more people to belong to one of the most respected organisations in the world, and think about a job that will make a positive difference”.

Two commercials feature scenarios in which a ‘sense of belonging’ come to the fore while outdoor advertising (below) also emphasises comradeship.

Supporting activity will feature stories from recent recruits about their Army experiences.

“We decided to highlight real and authentic army contexts and moments that clearly show the importance of being part of a strong and selfless family that accepts you for you, and gives you the chance to work together for a meaningful purpose,” says Nik Studzinski, Chief Creative Officer at Karmarama.

Credits

Creative Agency: Karmarama

Creative team: James Rooke and Imogen Tazzyman

Production Company: Smuggler

Director: Henry-Alex Rubin