Image shows six people stood in the street, as a child runs in the background, taken from Kavi Pujara's book This Golden Mile

Kavi Pujara’s photos retrace his steps back to Leicester

The photographer’s latest project, This Golden Mile, sees him return to the city in which he grew up

By

Kavi Pujara’s newly released body of work sees him rediscover a pocket of Leicester near to where he grew up – a multicultural stretch of the city known as the Golden Mile. It’s an area he describes as “the last mile of a long journey to Britain”, but it’s the surrounding neighbourhoods feeding into it which have Pujara’s attention.

The photographer emphasises the political and social context from which the work stemmed, whether the racism he faced growing up in Leicester in the 1970s and 1980s, or the hostile anti-immigration policies that have grown under successive UK governments. Pujara’s experiences led him to move to London as soon as he was old enough, but nearly 30 years later, he moved back to Leicester with his family – and camera – in tow.

Image shows a young boy wearing a Spiderman hoodie holding a Union Jack flag, taken from Kavi Pujara's book This Golden Mile
Top: Neighbours, Dundonald Road, 2018; Above: Boy with the Union flag, Hildyard Road, 2021. All images © Kavi Pujara
Image shows kitchenware and a box of Cornflakes, taken from Kavi Pujara's book This Golden Mile

Held at the Martin Parr Foundation in Bristol, This Golden Mile is the first solo exhibition by Pujara, a self-taught photographer who honed his documentary photography practice while climbing the ranks at the BBC as a film editor. (Two of his images are also in the exhibition for this year’s Taylor Wessing Portrait Prize.) His exhibition for This Golden Mile is accompanied by his debut monograph of the same name, which comes with a striking cover designed by Tom Booth Woodger featuring interlocking titles written in English and Gujarati.

There’s a matter-of-factness to both Pujara’s portraiture and his still life images, which take place in the street as well as in people’s homes. Yet his faithfulness to showing life as it is doesn’t stop him from finding moments of aesthetic pleasure, thanks partly to his eye for colourful backdrops. The book is awash with ochres, decadent purples, and chalky reds, not to mention Leicester’s vast number of industrial brick buildings.

Image of two men holding hands as one leans against a trolley, taken from Kavi Pujara's book This Golden Mile
Haresh and Ashik, Syston Street, 2021
Image shows a man sat on a post in the street with one leg crossed over the other, taken from Kavi Pujara's book This Golden Mile
Belgrave Road. Leicester, 2018

“For over 50 years, families around This Golden Mile have had a shared experience of migrating to Leicester and have re-articulated their South Asian identity to exist within an English context. These experiences bond this community, and they bond them to me,” he writes in the book.

“I made this book to give voice to that bond, and I also hope it will contribute to the conversation around immigration to Britain. We have a multicultural society because Britain is the product of a multicultural empire. Communities like this are not an erosion of British values or its culture, but a vital artery in our intertwined and tangled colonial histories.”

Image shows a person in a pink outfit holding a picture of a vase of flowers over their face, taken from Kavi Pujara's book This Golden Mile
Chandni with flowers, Community Garden, 2021
Image shows a man sat on a sofa with union jacks in the background, taken from Kavi Pujara's book This Golden Mile
Bhukan Singh and Gurmeet Kaur, 2021
Image shows a person wearing a pink outfit holding a bouquet of flowers, taken from Kavi Pujara's book This Golden Mile
Front Room, Halkin Street, 2021
Image shows a rainbox over an old factory, taken from Kavi Pujara's book This Golden Mile
Curzonia Knitwear, Curzon Street, 2020
Image shows a sewing machine on the floor next to a purple door, taken from Kavi Pujara's book This Golden Mile
Sewing machine, Moria Street, 2021

This Golden Mile by Kavi Pujara runs at the Martin Parr Foundation from October 6-December 18. The accompanying book is published by Setanta Books; kavipujara.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

Ideas for people who hate advertising

Pancho Cassis, the global CCO of ad agency David, is known for campaigns that surprise and subvert expectations. He talks to us about getting the best out of his teams and why he advocates for cautious growth

Why we need more creatives in the C-Suite

Are creatives the missing piece of the executive puzzle? We talk to David Droga about his first year as CEO and creative chairman of Accenture Song and explore why creative leaders should be installed at the top table

Still image of a 2D animation in It's a Brum Ting, showing an angry red bull stood on top of a Birmingham landmark

Why mixed media ads are having a moment

A growing number of campaign films are bringing together different animation studios with contrasting styles. We look at why this approach has found favour recently – and how it can be a great way of showcasing new talent

Inside the VFX talent crisis

The VFX industry has been hit by talent shortages, leaving crews under-resourced and over-stretched. We speak to four facilities – DNEG, Coffee & TV, Framestore and Cheat – about what’s led to the recruitment issues in the UK and what can be done to remedy them

Control game logo by Cory Schmitz

Bringing minimalism and modernism to games brands

Graphic designer Cory Schmitz is a distinctive voice in the games industry, turning his love of corporate logos into work for indie studios, major titles and tech companies. He discusses the ever-more sophisticated brand worlds of games and their makers

Image by Aneta Grzeszykowska showing a hand holding two cut-outs of eyes

How photography became gamified

We talk to the curators of How to Win at Photography, now on show at the Photographers’ Gallery in London, about how imagemaking turned into a numbers game and why artists are using humour to examine it in their work

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

3D MOTION DESIGNER

LONDON