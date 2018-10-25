Kenzo jumps on the trainer hype with suitably bonkers shopping game

Sneakerheads can battle it out with each other to cop one of only 100 pairs of the fashion brand’s new Sonic Sneakers on its new e-shop, which has been created by digital agency Artefact

Is there anything that sneakerheads won’t do to cop the latest drop? Apparently not, according to Kenzo.

For the upcoming release of the fashion brand’s Sonic Sneakers, it has worked with digital agency Artefact to create an online store-cum-video game that will see shoppers fight it out virtually for one of the 100 pairs on sale.

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Why register? Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to. Register now Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk