KesselsKramer’s Jubilee plates take an ‘honest look’ at the royal extravaganza

Designed as an irreverent take on the UK’s forthcoming festivities, the commemorative plates ‘celebrate’ the Queen’s 70-year reign in satirical fashion

By

This year, the UK’s monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, celebrates her Platinum Jubilee – marking seven decades of her rule. It’s the third Jubilee enjoyed by the Queen, with other milestones including the Silver Jubilee in 1977 marking 25 years on the throne, Gold in 2002 for 50 years, and Diamond in 2012 for 60 years. She’s the first monarch to go Platinum, with the event marked by events and celebrations across the UK, including street parties.

No Jubilee would be complete without an influx of merchandise – parodied here by KesselsKramer’s collection of crockery. All the usual hallmarks of royal memorabilia are on display – think crowns, monograms, and fiddly patterns, but come paired with some less traditional motifs.

‘Queen Lizzy 1952 – Forever & Ever’ reads one plate, accompanied by an illustration of a particularly smug looking lizard, while another harks back to the coronation chicken of the Silver Jubilee in 1977. One Pantone-themed plate features all the essential royal colours, including ‘Dirty Money’, ‘Nauseous Swan’, and ‘Diana’s Ghost’.

Some of KesselsKramer’s designs sail a little closer to the wind, in particular the one stamped with ‘property of Pizza Express Woking’ – a nod to the disastrous 2019 interview where Prince Andrew and BBC journalist Emily Maitlis discussed the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

It’s not the first time the agency has mocked what it describes as “this nation’s bizarre institutions”. In 2010 they released Wills and Kate memorial plates, and in 2018 created equally satirical crockery for Harry and Meghan’s wedding.

All 14 plates – “perfect for gathering dust on your magnolia mantelpiece or raising an eyebrow at your neighbourhood street party”, as KesselsKramer puts it – are on display over on the agency’s Instagram page.

kesselskramer.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

Creative Review Annual 2022 cover

The Creative Review Annual 2022

Welcome to the Creative Review Annual awards, celebrating creativity across design, advertising, digital, film and more. See all the Winners here

Channel 4 ident still

Why the creative industry needs Channel 4

With the UK Government planning to privatise the 40-year-old broadcaster, CR speaks to current and former C4 employees about what makes it special, and the unique role it’s played in pioneering creativity

Gen Z finance Keebo

The changing face of finance brands

A raft of new personal finance brands are on a mission to win over Gen Z consumers. We examine how they are setting themselves apart from the millennial-friendly approach of more established challengers

What Charles and Ray Eames can teach designers today

Charles & Ray Eames didn’t just create iconic pieces of design – they thought of themselves as ‘tradesmen’ whose job was to create better, longer-lasting products. Llisa Demetrios, Eames Institute chief curator and granddaughter of the pair, discusses what we can learn from them

Campbell Addy 7

Campbell Addy’s journey to Feeling Seen

In just six years, photographer Campbell Addy has carved a distinctive place within the fashion industry. Here he talks to Gem Fletcher about his new book Feeling Seen and the importance of friendship, community and intimacy in his work

For the Record The Photographer's Gallery Miles Davis

What makes an album cover iconic?

A new show at the Photographers’ Gallery in London examines the historic role imagemakers have played in helping build musicians’ brands. We explore why this relationship is more vital than ever in the streaming age

Sproutl film still showing 'sprout' symbol

The great gardening rebrand

A gang of upstart new gardening businesses are tapping into the world’s collective plant addiction, and design and branding is pivotal to their success

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON

SENIOR DESIGNER

MANCHESTER