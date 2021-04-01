KFC’s latest stunt is pinching other brands’ slogans

With It’s Finger Lickin’ Good temporarily on hold, the fast food brand is trying on some alternative slogans for size – and they’re ones you’ll already be familiar with

The April Fool’s Day campaign by Mother sees KFC embrace iconic taglines including Because You’re Worth It, The Power of Dreams, Every Little Helps and, amusingly, Gives You Wings. It follows the hiatus of KFC’s 64-year-old It’s Finger Lickin’ Good slogan in 2020, when Covid rendered the tagline immediately inappropriate.

KFC promises that it’s set to return, but for the next 48 hours they’ve hijacked some options from other brands – with the results apparently being ‘tested’ via outdoor ads and social media.

Using other company’s slogans is murky territory, and it’s hard to imagine Mother clearing permission with each and every other brand for the taglines they’ve borrowed.

Then again, the current mania for brands interacting with each other via social media – as well as previous campaigns’ such as Marmite ‘hacking’ UK advertising – suggests they might be ok with it after all.

motherlondon.com