KFC’s latest campaign shows fans experiencing chicken bliss

Mother’s latest campaign for KFC focuses on fans, and features a new poster campaign as well as a commercial starring some of the brand’s most ardent supporters

By

KFC’s latest set of posters follows last year’s ill-fated campaign marking the return of the brand’s Finger Lickin’ Good slogan, which was swiftly pulled after the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic.

As with those posters, the new set opts for bold and simple photography and minimal text, this time focusing on the passion biting into a piece of KFC chicken can cause.

The posters are accompanied by an energetic TV spot which features a range of scenarios where fans of the brand have gone to extremes to demonstrate their love. These include KFC tattoos, a KFC-themed wedding, and even a reference to the time that (slightly insane) fans called the police when KFC outlets ran out of chicken.

Set to the Barry White classic, You’re The First, The Last, My Everything, the spot also sees a tentative return of Finger Lickin’ Good – arguably one of the most significant symbols yet that Britain is feeling confident in the reopening of the country after the most recent lockdown.

“No other brand conjures up this level of adoration, so it was about time we compiled it all into one feel-good package,” says Hermeti Balarin, partner at Mother, of the campaign. “Here’s to the fans.”

