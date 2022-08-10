KFC’s new ad: no dialogue, just chicken

Ogilvy Johannesburg and director Sam Coleman play up the greasy seduction of a bucket of chicken with an atmospheric ad dedicated to the torture of waiting

Entitled Can’t Resist, the ad follows several characters as they undergo the excruciating inner struggle of resisting their KFC. From a stand-off over the last wing in a bucket to the frustration of waiting for friends to turn up, the film adopts a playful approach that gets its point across in the total absence of any dialogue.

According to Coleman, whose direction has given the film a moody atmosphere that feels quite unexpected for the brand, the ad celebrates “the exact moment when resistance caves in and the characters succumb to KFC”.

“Allowing the actor to be caught in that moment before they give in, and letting that build up, seemed to be where the good stuff would be,” he adds. “I opted to let the tension build as much as possible and let each character interpret their own ‘breakdown’ without cutting.”

The film’s atmospheric feel is emphasised by the accompanying track – a cover of Screamin’ J Hawkins’ classic I Put a Spell on You – and the theatrical sets, which use neon signs, pouring rain and mood lighting to great effect.

Credits:

Agency: Ogilvy

CCO: Kabelo Moshapalo

ECD: Peter Little

Creative Partner: Safaraaz Sindhi

Creative Director: Chantelle Dos Santos

Senior Art Director: Rob Hart

Art Director: Naledi Manama

Senior Copywriters: Andre Vrodoljak, Abas Rashid

Director: Sam Coleman

DOP: Pierre De Villiers

Post Production: Priest