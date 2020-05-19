KFC stages a fried chicken comeback in new ad

As the fried chicken behemoth reopens 500 restaurants for delivery, it is taking the opportunity to thank its die-hard fans who have been making DIY KFC during lockdown

For the (fast) foodies among us, not being able to indulge our eating out habit has undoubtedly been one of the hardest aspects of lockdown.

Fortunately, some of our favourite restaurants have been on hand to help. Wagamama recently released the secret recipe for its famous katsu curry as part of video series Wok From Home, and Burger King launched a new campaign showing customers how to create a quarantine-themed Whopper at home.

KFC has also been encouraging fried chicken connoisseurs to go DIY with its #RateMyKFC campaign, which saw hundreds of dedicated customers post their own versions of its signature dishes.

As lockdown restrictions gradually begin to be loosened, the fast food chain has been able to reopen 500 of its restaurants for delivery in the UK and Ireland. To mark the occasion, Mother London cooked up a new tongue-in-cheek campaign to make sure fans know that KFC is back in business.

The 30-second film features shots of people’s homemade efforts, played out against Celine Dion’s classic track All By Myself and accompanied by the simple yet reassuring strapline: ‘We’ll take it from here’.

Navigating the Covid-19 advertising landscape without coming across as insensitive or contrived is one of the biggest challenges for brands at the moment, as Mother London ECD Hermeti Balarin discussed in a rrecent live conversation with CR.

Speaking about the new KFC ad, Balarin says: “Hopefully it’s going to land at the right time, with the right tone, with the right frame and hopefully will put a smile on people’s faces, and actually give them a useful piece of information as well.”

