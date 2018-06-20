Kimberley Gill: If I could change one thing about advertising

If Kimberley Gill, Creative Director & Partner at BBH London, could change one thing about advertising, it would be to bring back the N50 marker pen

I’m a Creative Director, I’m a woman and I’ve reproduced. And so, if I could change one thing about advertising it would be to….

Bring back the N50 marker pen!

A chunky beast of a pen, with a bullet point felt-tip and an aluminium barrel. It means business. It’s been the trusty and long suffering friend of advertising creatives for many years.