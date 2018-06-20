Kimberley Gill: If I could change one thing about advertising

If Kimberley Gill, Creative Director & Partner at BBH London, could change one thing about advertising, it would be to bring back the N50 marker pen

By

I’m a Creative Director, I’m a woman and I’ve reproduced. And so, if I could change one thing about advertising it would be to….

Bring back the N50 marker pen!

A chunky beast of a pen, with a bullet point felt-tip and an aluminium barrel. It means business. It’s been the trusty and long suffering friend of advertising creatives for many years.

Latest from CR

Jobs

View more

CREATIVE DIRECTOR

London
Richer-Sounds_logo

SENIOR DESIGNER

Central London