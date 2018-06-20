Kimberley Gill: If I could change one thing about advertising
If Kimberley Gill, Creative Director & Partner at BBH London, could change one thing about advertising, it would be to bring back the N50 marker pen
I’m a Creative Director, I’m a woman and I’ve reproduced. And so, if I could change one thing about advertising it would be to….
Bring back the N50 marker pen!
A chunky beast of a pen, with a bullet point felt-tip and an aluminium barrel. It means business. It’s been the trusty and long suffering friend of advertising creatives for many years.
KEEP YOURSELF CREATIVE
This article is now only available to subscribers. You can join here.
Subscribe here
CR's premium content is now only available to subscribers. Join today for the sharpest opinion, analysis and advice on life in the creative industries. If you are already a print subscriber, find out how to access online content here.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk