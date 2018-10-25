Portland-based magazine Kinfolk rose to fame with its appreciation of slow living and artful photographs of minimal interiors. The indie title has over 1 million followers on Instagram, and has become something of a cultural phenomenon. The very mention of its name conjures images of well-dressed folk with a penchant for organic brunches and mid-century furniture – as Mark Sinclair noted in our piece on Kinfolk’s 2016 redesign, the brand “has been copied and parodied, praised and pulled apart in equal measure”, even spawning an unofficial blog that records each time an image of the magazine is posted to Instagram.

With creative types making up a large percentage of its following, Kinfolk’s content has a strong focus on creativity and entrepreneurship. Past issues have featured interviews with photographers, writers, artists, designers, chefs and musicians, from Call Me By Your Name author Andre Aciman to Dieter Rams. Last year, it published The Kinfolk Entrepreneur – a collection of interviews with creatives who have turned their passions into a successful business.

