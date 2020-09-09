A new exhibition is putting a clever twist on the art of knitting

Dutch textile studio Febrik was first acquired by Danish textile giant Kvadrat in 2018. Now known as Kvadrat Febrik, the company is showing off its penchant for knitted textiles in a new exhibition to coincide with Copenhagen’s 3 Days of Design.

Knit! features a series of art pieces by 28 different designers that celebrate and explore the potential of knitted textiles.

Top image: If I Had Wings by Project Zaven; © Luke Evans; Above: InterPersona by Benja Harney; © Christopher Morris

Living Room by Visibility; © Lana Ohrimenko

The show has been curated by design writer Anniina Koivu, CDS founder Jeffrey Bernett and design historian Johanna Agerman Ross, along with Kvadrat Group’s senior vice president of branding and communications Njusja de Gier and Renee Merckx, creative director of Febrik.

Together, they have selected 28 individual designers and design studios to bring Kvadrat Febrik’s textiles to life in 3D form.

A Trifle of Colour by Yinka Ilori © Luke Evans

Chroma Columns by Raw Color © Luke Evans

Each designer has been chosen for their curiosity when it comes to experimenting with different materials, form and colour, ranging from Yinka Ilori’s chair-bench hybrid called A Trifle of Colour to a series of kinetic triangular columns created by Dutch studio Raw Color.

The digital exhibition features all 28 works displayed around Kvadrat’s headquarters in Ebeltoft, Denmark, transforming the physical space into an online gallery.

Viewers will be able to virtually explore the exhibition and see each design in detail, accompanied by a video of the designer taking them through their inspirations and design process.

Knit! by Kvadrat is available to view online at knit.kvadrat.dk