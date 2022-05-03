Know me, know my spending power: The future of personalisation

While much talked about, creative and exciting uses of personalisation by brands are still fairly limited. Here we look at what technology might allow in the future

By

Personalisation is practically a cliché at the moment as brands are looking for ways to create content that speaks to us directly. From Spotify’s end of year reports to Ocado’s Good News campaign, we’ve almost come to expect the brands we love to know us as individuals, and show it.

In fact, research from A Million Ads and Attest has shown three in four consumers find it annoying to listen to the same ads over and over again, with more than half revealing they are more likely to buy a product if an ad is personalised.

Instant gratification and ad fatigue can counteract creative campaign efforts. “There is almost an ‘immune response’ to ads,” says Thomas Z Ramsøy, CEO and founder of Neurons Inc, which combines neuroscience with AI to accurately predict consumer responses.

One answer is contextually relevant advertising, says Kim Aspeling, A Million Ads’ head of creative: “Personalised dynamic audio allows brands to tap into contextual data points such as the time of day, the weather or the listener’s location,” she says.

Personalisation is certainly not a new concept when it comes to advertising – the industry has been capitalising on ‘signals’ to ensure a personalised user experience for years.

Latest from CR

More from CR

Sproutl film still showing 'sprout' symbol

The great gardening rebrand

A gang of upstart new gardening businesses are tapping into the world’s collective plant addiction, and design and branding is pivotal to their success

Why pet food is having a design moment

In the past decade the pet food market has transformed: traditional kibble is out in the cold and a new breed of innovative, design-friendly brands represent our evolving relationship with our furry friends

Simon Buckley Not Quite Light Hulme Manchester

Is it still possible for creatives to sell out?

“We’ve been trying to sell out for years. Nobody’s buying,” Jerry Garcia famously said. With increasing collaborations between artists and ‘the establishment’ is the notion of selling out obsolete? And did it ever even exist in the first place?

NHS National Health Service sign, London, 2019 by TK Kurikawa

Does the NHS need a rebrand?

The blue-and-white ‘lozenge’ is an iconic symbol in the UK and beyond, but is it time for an update, or is the logo still in rude health? Design critic Alice Rawsthorn, St Luke’s ECD Richard Denney, and Nalla Design owner Vicki Young take its pulse

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

ART DIRECTOR

LONDON

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

BOOTLE CHELTENHAM LONDON

DIGITAL DESIGNER

HOLBORN

DESIGNER / DYLUNYDD

UK WIDE