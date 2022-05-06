La Jungle promo

Dancing plague afflicts the public in music video for La Jungle

Directed by Alex Orma, the video for the Belgian band’s track Du Sang Du Singe sees zombified dancers take to the streets

By

Over two years into a global pandemic, you might think we were fed up of viruses by this point, but the latest video for La Jungle sees a new plague inflicted upon us, which takes the form of an insatiable need to dance.

The video contains shades of the Daniels’ seminal promo for Turn Down For What by DJ Snake and Lil Jon, but with added lo-fi gore as the dancing virus victims are shown throwing themselves down stairwells and crashing cars in their desire to groove.

The promo was shot in Brussels and is apparently inspired by the Black Death of the 16th century rather than today’s pandemic. It is shot in a raw, hand-held style to add realism to the otherwise fantastical scenes.

Orma worked with choreographer Brandon Lagaert to create the frantic dance moves, as well as what he describes as “some of the most talented young dancers of the current Belgian scene”.

Credits:
Director: Alex Orma
Production Company: Czar
Choreographer: Brandon Lagaert

Latest from CR

More from CR

What Charles and Ray Eames can teach designers today

Charles & Ray Eames didn’t just create iconic pieces of design – they thought of themselves as ‘tradesmen’ whose job was to create better, longer-lasting products. Llisa Demetrios, Eames Institute chief curator and granddaughter of the pair, discusses what we can learn from them

Campbell Addy 7

Campbell Addy’s journey to Feeling Seen

In just six years, photographer Campbell Addy has carved a distinctive place within the fashion industry. Here he talks to Gem Fletcher about his new book Feeling Seen and the importance of friendship, community and intimacy in his work

For the Record The Photographer's Gallery Miles Davis

What makes an album cover iconic?

A new show at the Photographers’ Gallery in London examines the historic role imagemakers have played in helping build musicians’ brands. We explore why this relationship is more vital than ever in the streaming age

Sproutl film still showing 'sprout' symbol

The great gardening rebrand

A gang of upstart new gardening businesses are tapping into the world’s collective plant addiction, and design and branding is pivotal to their success

Why pet food is having a design moment

In the past decade the pet food market has transformed: traditional kibble is out in the cold and a new breed of innovative, design-friendly brands represent our evolving relationship with our furry friends

Simon Buckley Not Quite Light Hulme Manchester

Is it still possible for creatives to sell out?

“We’ve been trying to sell out for years. Nobody’s buying,” Jerry Garcia famously said. With increasing collaborations between artists and ‘the establishment’ is the notion of selling out obsolete? And did it ever even exist in the first place?

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON

SENIOR DESIGNER

MANCHESTER