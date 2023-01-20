Image shows the colourful exterior of the Brent Cross Town electrical substation next to a busy road, designed by artist Lakwena

Lakwena’s joyful art wraps an electrical substation in London

London-based artist Lakwena Maciver has developed a design for an energy facility in Brent Cross Town in her signature uplifting style

By

At 21 metres high, it stretches just above the Angel of the North, and spreads to 52 metres in length. However, London’s newest bid for a landmark is, unusually, an electrical substation in Brent Cross Town – the regeneration project towards the north of the city.

Perhaps aware that a substation isn’t typically a sexy addition to the skyline, London-based artist Lakwena and architecture firm If_Do were enlisted to transform it into an ‘artwork’.

Image shows the colourful exterior of the Brent Cross Town electrical substation designed by artist Lakwena
Top photo by Jason Hawkes; Above by John Sturrock

The structure itself resembles a rollercoaster formed out of uneven, curved tiers. Those tiers are made out of triangular panels that create a lenticular effect, so the design itself appears to change as onlookers move around the building.

The project was inspired by a range of public touchpoints – from billboards to funfairs – as well as photographer Eadweard Muybridge’s pioneering motion experiments.

Image shows the colourful exterior of the Brent Cross Town electrical substation designed by artist Lakwena
Image: John Sturrock

Lakwena’s artworks are often a blend of colourful graphic compositions and uplifting messages, and have been installed in the public domain in the past. In the Brent Cross Town project, her message ‘Here we come, here we rise’ is expected to be seen by six million people annually from the road and the railway line.

In a 2021 interview with CR, the artist spoke about the draw to public art and “painting outside”, where “there’s kind of a freedom, there’s a buzz. It feels more democratic, because most people don’t go to galleries. I don’t know what the stats are, but it’s only a certain type of person who walks into a gallery, whereas I’d like my work to be seen by more than just those types of people.”

Image shows the colourful exterior of the Brent Cross Town electrical substation designed by artist Lakwena
Photo: John Sturrock

lakwena.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

Rebranding Whitney Houston for a new audience

Legacy artists are big business, and labels are using creativity and design to help bring their music to new audiences. Here, we talk to designer Erik Herrström’s about the branding he’s created for the singer Whitney Houston, ten years after her death

Shutterstock, Vezdahod. Streets,Of,Cyberpunk,City.,Bright,Glowing,Houses,And,Windows,Of

How travel could look in 2050

The travel industry as we know it will undergo enormous change in the next three decades. Here innovation lab Possible Future paints a picture of the risks and opportunities

Onoe Caponoe, Red Planet; Director: Mikey Bharj (still)

Music videos of the year 2022

This year’s been largely about tech when it comes to music videos: we’ve seen deepfakery, AI (of course), some stunning CG to replicate a zoetrope, and a surprising appearance from the humble pager

Trends of 2022: The year in tech

Changes swept through the tech sector this year, leaving a trail of uncertainty across social media, cryptocurrency, and the creative workforce – but opportunity in some corners, too

Games of the year 2022

Horror, horticulture, cats, religion, power-washing … whatever your niche interest, there was a game for you in 2022. We look at ten of our favourites from the last 12 months

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON

PROJECT MANAGER

LONDON

CREATIVE COPYWRITER

LONDON