Chloe Sells has turned a series of photographs taken at the Makgadikgadi Salt Pans in Botswana into abstract artworks filled with epic colour.

The images featured in Chloe Sells’ new book Flamingo all started out as photographs taken at the Makgadikgadi Salt Pans in Botswana, one of the largest breeding grounds for flamingos in the Southern Hemisphere.

“There is a place on earth that looks like white paint has spilled from the heavens and splashed across its surface. There is no arboreal green. There is no azure water. There is no earthy, brown soil,” explains Sells of the allure of the Salt Pans, which are found in the heart of the Kalahari Desert.

