Larissa Vince: If I could change one thing about advertising

This week, we are asking ad leaders to nominate one thing they would change about the industry. Larissa Vince, Managing Director at Saatchi & Saatchi London, would be released from the tyranny of choice

The paradox of choice is not a new problem. Barry Schwartz wrote a book with that title in 2004. The term ‘overchoice’ was coined as far back as 1970 by the book Future Shock. They both describe a cognitive process by which people find it difficult to make the right decision because they have too many options. Or to use even more old-fashioned language, they can’t see the wood for the trees.

I think it’s getting worse, though.