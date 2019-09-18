Latest NHS recruitment ad emphasises the role of nurses in society

The third ad in the series ‘We Are The NHS’ avoids sentimentality while demonstrating the complex and important work done by nurses

As with the previous ads in the NHS recruitment campaign, this latest ad features real nurses working in real hospitals, and was shot over a three-day period by director Billy Boyd Cape at Buckinghamshire Trust.

The spot demonstrates the wide breadth of roles that come under the bracket of nursing, from mental health to district nursing to A&E and working with learning disabilities. The film does an excellent job of portraying the complexity of the nursing role today, caring for both the physical as well as emotional needs of patients.

The spot is targeted at teenagers about to choose their degrees, as well as ‘career switchers’ looking to embark on a new role. It launches with the above film, and will be followed by a print and poster campaign shot by Adam Hinton next month.

Agency: MullenLowe

ECD: Mark Elwood

Creative Directors: Hugh Todd, Lovisa Silburn

Director: Billy Boyd Cape

Production Company: Academy