Lazy Oaf creates fictional, 24-hour inconvenience store for new collection

Lazy Oaf has teamed up with visual artist Sailey (also known as Sam Bailey) for its latest clothing collection. The six-piece menswear capsule collection is based on the concept of a ‘Lucky 24’ inconvenience store, which takes inspirations from 80s Japanese convenience stores and includes workwear style uniforms, accessories and t-shirts.

Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to.

Why do I need to register?

Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can: