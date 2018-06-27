Lazy Oaf creates fictional, 24-hour inconvenience store for new collection
The capsule collection is part of a collaboration with graphic designer Sailey, and nods to the look and feel of Japanese convenience stores in the 80s
Lazy Oaf has teamed up with visual artist Sailey (also known as Sam Bailey) for its latest clothing collection. The six-piece menswear capsule collection is based on the concept of a ‘Lucky 24’ inconvenience store, which takes inspirations from 80s Japanese convenience stores and includes workwear style uniforms, accessories and t-shirts.
