Leanne Rule

In praise of silliness

Providing the perfect antidote to our serious times, Leanne Rule’s illustrations and animations have caught the eye of everyone from femcare brand Libresse to the makers of Love Island

By

There has arguably never been a more challenging time to make it in the world of illustration and animation. Not only does the constant stream of fresh talent mean that competition is fierce, even when you’re getting work there is the added pressure of how to actually make a living out of your practice. It’s the harsh reality of life as a freelance creative that makes success stories such as Leanne Rule’s all the more impressive.

Rule’s joyfully silly, squidgy designs have seen her snapped up by agency Jelly London, earn commissions from Nike and the New Yorker, and quit her job to go full-time freelance.

Leanne Rule
Top: Love Island ad 2022; Above: Personal work inspired by Freddie Mercury

Rule’s love of animation dates back to when she was growing up in Portsmouth and obsessively watching Tim Burton films. “My mum and her parents were all artists of different disciplines, so I was super lucky that my family were really supportive and creative. I feel like I’m one of those classic cases of constant drawing as a kid,” she tells CR.

