Leeds United unveil new badge and it all kicks off

Despite their efforts to take fans’ opinions into account, Leeds United’s new badge is the latest football rebrand to provoke ire and derision. “It’s like some genius fourth-wall-breaking infinity mirror,” says Craig Oldham

Every football season brings about the inevitable controversy: unbelievable transfers (for unbelievable money), new refereeing gizmos (such as the omnipresent evil lord VAR), and, of course, the club re-brand. And when it comes to the latter, Leeds United have sealed this season’s honours in record time with a re-brand that’s going to take some beating.

