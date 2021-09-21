Lego releases new ads in its Rebuild the World campaign

The hugely popular children’s brand continues its quest to encourage kids to be creative with a new live action TV spot and series of posters

By

Launched two years ago, Lego’s Rebuild the World marked the first major ad campaign from the brand in 30 years and hoped to inspire children to let their imaginations run free, using Lego bricks and figures to build the world as they’d like to see it.

This week, the brand has released a new spot in the campaign, starring a hapless knight who wishes to cross a river to visit a friendly bear. As with previous ads in the Rebuild the World series, the story plays out in live action, only revealing how it would appear in Lego pieces at the end.

The main film is accompanied by a series of short animations and posters demonstrating other charming and creative scenes formed in Lego. Whereas the original Rebuild the World campaign was made in partnership with BETC, these new iterations are by Lego Group’s internal creative agency, the Lego Agency.

While the campaign shows the fun you can have with Lego, it also contains a more serious message about the power of play and creativity. “We remain in awe of the creativity, optimism and resilience that children show every day – and how, through play, they can develop the essential life skills not only to imagine, but to create, a brighter future,” says Julia Goldin, chief product and marketing officer at the Lego Group. “The Rebuild the World campaign is a celebration of this and provides a showcase for the inspiration that we can all get from coming together and collaborating creatively to overcome challenges.”

Credits:
Agency: The Lego Agency
Vice President: Rasmus Juel Mygind
Head of Creation: Pete Johnson
Global Creative Lead: Lucas Reynoso Vizcaino
Global Creative Team: Jon Wicks, Anstice Murray
Production Company: Stink Paris

Latest from CR

More from CR

How I Work: Max Siedentopf

The artist, photographer, designer and director talks to CR about working at speed, the joy of not being confined by one discipline, how he balances the commercial with the personal, and why his spirit animal is a cross between a chameleon and a dung beetle

A history of London as told by its shopfronts

New book London Shopfronts, published by Hoxton Mini Press, offers a photographic guide to some of the capital’s most striking independent retailers, old and new, and reveals how style and uniqueness remain crucial for attracting customers

The power of persuasion

We speak to the creatives behind successful political campaigns for the UK’s Conservative party and US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about the role of design and creativity in the battle for voters

Is there room for ethics in design?

The devil on the ad industry’s shoulder might still say that fast fashion and oil companies aren’t so bad, but some design studios are taking an ethical stand. But can ‘good’ clients and big business can ever live in harmony?

Are brands the new religion?

Brands with big or cult-like followings have both power and community. Creative Review speaks to three brand experts about how they cultivate followers and maintain their flock

The battle for self-belief

Working in the creative industries inevitably involves rejection and doubt. But those are also the elements that can lead to greatness, writes Richard Holman

Creativity for change!

In the fight to gain attention for charities and grassroots causes, design and creative thinking is more important than ever. Here, we look at how creativity can engage people in causes and galvanise wider audiences

How to handle a PR disaster

Persuasion Communications founder Jane Austin discusses what it takes to recover from a PR crisis – and how brands can avoid bumbling into one in the first place

How designers make food brands delicious

Whether it’s the battle of plant-based brands or the move to online shopping, designers have more opportunities than ever to tickle people’s tastebuds. We spoke with studios Robot Food and This Way Up about what it takes to create a successful food brand

The beauty of ‘ugly’ portraits

Historically speaking, portraits have almost always been about glorifying the subject – so what’s behind our recent fascination with unflattering, caricatured depictions of ourselves?

How to commission great photography

From nailing the brief to making space for the magic to happen, CR spoke with photographer Shamil Tanna, IBM photo director Emily Keegin and East Photographic agent Kane Giblin to find out what it takes to commission great images

Tom Hingston on designing for arts venues

As Hingston Studio’s type-led identities for the Serpentine and the V&A greet the general public, the designer talks to us about the importance of creating designs that give institutions flexibility in these times

My Career Journey: Calmatic

The LA-based director behind music videos for Pharrell, Lizzo and Lil Nas X reflects on his journey from afterschool computer club to Grammy-winning director

My Career Journey: Polly Nor

Polly Nor creates striking, satirical drawings of women and their demons. We speak to the illustrator about her up-and-down career journey, the perils of imposter syndrome, and using art as an emotional release

The changing face of travel

The pandemic has been the catalyst for all of us to reassess our relationship with travel. As the world slowly begins to reopen, we speak to the travel brands that are shaping what our holidays of the future might look like

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham