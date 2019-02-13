Lego Wear’s new shop looks empty – but it’s got a secret

It’s all white walls and blank space in Lego Wear’s pop-up store in London’s Soho. Until you open Snapchat that is…

It’s only once shoppers scan the Snapcode, helpfully located on a white plinth, that the augmented reality store is revealed. As well as the chance to buy clothes, browsers can interact with a DJ booth and a minifig bouncer. Sweaters and T-shirts are shown in cubic form, and the floor of the shop is covered in the trademark dots of Lego bricks.

Sadly, the shop is only open for a single day, but the Snapchat lens will be available for the rest of this week – giving everyone else a chance to get their hands on one of the 12,000 garments available.