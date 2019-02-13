Lego Wear’s new shop looks empty – but it’s got a secret
It’s all white walls and blank space in Lego Wear’s pop-up store in London’s Soho. Until you open Snapchat that is…
It’s only once shoppers scan the Snapcode, helpfully located on a white plinth, that the augmented reality store is revealed. As well as the chance to buy clothes, browsers can interact with a DJ booth and a minifig bouncer. Sweaters and T-shirts are shown in cubic form, and the floor of the shop is covered in the trademark dots of Lego bricks.
Sadly, the shop is only open for a single day, but the Snapchat lens will be available for the rest of this week – giving everyone else a chance to get their hands on one of the 12,000 garments available.
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Why register?
Once registered you can read this article and opt to receive our newsletter. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk