The founder of photo project 56 Black Men has created a campaign honouring George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and further victims of police brutality and racial injustice that “haven’t made it to a hashtag”

Cephas Williams has launched a nationwide campaign, #LetsNotForget, which comes after the recent killing of George Floyd and a spate of other instances of police brutality in the USA that has taken the lives of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and many more African Americans.

The names of these three individuals are appearing on billboards around the UK, while other displays simply read Let’s Not Forget, with which Williams aims to evoke the countless other victims in black communities worldwide.

“A big part of the campaign as well is to highlight the various other names that don’t make it to a hashtag … and the various other injustices that happen to the black community globally that don’t make headline news and … never get justice,” Williams said in a video shared online.

“One of the biggest issues we face with regards to why change isn’t made is because we forget,” he continues.”We have this moment, people feel sorry, people feel guilty, but it’s not about feeling guilty, it’s not about feeling sorry,” he said in a BBC interview. “It’s not about going silent just for one day or doing Black Out Tuesday – it’s about what you’re going to do moving forward.”

Williams has used his platform on a continual basis to raise issues surrounding the injustices facing black people. His previous photographic campaign 56 Black Men tackled how black men are subjected to discrimination in the UK, and he has called for wider representation in the media in order to eliminate harmful stereotypes.

“For me, every industry – or the ones I can think of – I think needs to be reflective of the community it serves,” he told CR last year. “The media serves a wide-ranging community, so I think it should be reflective of a wide-ranging viewer, and at the moment, it’s not.”

