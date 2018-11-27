Libresse swept the awards with its Blood Normal spot, the first UK ad for period products to feature red-coloured blood. Now the brand tackles another taboo in its new spot, by urging women to love their vulvas

The ad is created in response to a worrying trend of women believing that their vulvas are imperfect and increasing numbers of women and girls requesting labiaplasty, surgery that reshapes the lips of the vagina.

While once rarely discussed, women are slowly becoming more open on the subject of their vulvas and the insecurities that they may cause. There have been a number of art shows featuring sculptures of the female anatomy and commentators are also opening up about their own relationships with their lady parts.

In a recent article in the Guardian, for example, Liv Little – founder of gal.dem magazine and one of CR’s Creative Leaders 50 for 2018 – wrote of how she had previously felt ashamed of her vulva and the affect this had on her relationships.

So the new Libresse (which is named Bodyform in the UK) ad is timely. And thankfully, rather than being a po-faced examination of the subject, it’s brilliantly funny, featuring dancing vulva-shaped objects aplenty.

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Why register? Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to. Register now Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk