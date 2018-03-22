Designer and typographer Berthold Wolpe is the focus of a new exhibition at the Lettering Arts Centre in Suffolk, which aims to provide a more rounded exploration of his life and personality

While a broad selection of the hand-drawn artwork Wolpe created for various book cover projects will be included in the LAC show, it’s his distinctive character and habits that guest curator Phil Cleaver was keen to convey.

“The idea was to have an exhibition that reflected what he was like,” he explains. “It’s actually like trying to build an installation about him.”

