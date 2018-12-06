Kiss 2018’s Ultra Violet goodbye. Pantone’s Colour of the Year for 2019 is an “animating and life-affirming coral hue”

In response to our “continually shifting environment”, Pantone’s Color Institute has dubbed Living Coral the colour we’ll all be using next year. It’s a step up from millennial pink, which finally seems to have played itself out, and more than a little reminiscent of Monzo’s hot coral bank cards. It also seems more of an instant winner than last year’s Ultra Violet, which had a decidedly spiritual bent, apparently chosen to represent the “mysteries of the cosmos”.

