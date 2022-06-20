LogoLounge’s 2022 report documents the design trends of the moment

From Art Nouveau flourishes to strikingly spaced wordmarks, we take a look at some of the design and typographic tropes from LogoLounge’s 2022 Trend Report

By
Whiplash

Each Spring, designer and LogoLounge founder Bill Gardner sits down with a huge list of international design submissions and slowly works his way through them, coaxing out telling trends and patterns within the world of logo design. This year was no different, with Gardner scrutinising more than 35,000 designs from over 200 countries, and documenting his findings in LogoLounge’s annual Trend Report.

“The reason the LogoLounge Trend Report has become so valuable to the design community is that it opens our minds to possibilities that are relevant, real, and grounded in our collective psyche,” says Gardner, who’s worked on the document for the past two decades.

As always, this year has seen him identify everything from prevailing patterns and recurring graphic shapes to changing attitudes towards type. One major theme for 2022 is greater consideration towards wordmarks and typography, with Reverse Stress, Super Traps, and Tight all identified as trends.

Reverse Stress
Super Traps
Tight

As Gardner explains in the report, Reverse Stress references beautifully bold wordmarks that use counter-weighted letterforms to let you know that “this brand will be your sidekick if you’re looking for a good time”.

Super Traps encompasses a group of logos with pockets of negative space used as ink traps – once used to “counter ink misbehaving on press” – while Tight refers to logos that are “the antithesis of the ‘pay-no-attention-to-me’ sans serifs” that have become ubiquitous.

Other notable trends identified by Gardner include a return to the influence of Art Nouveau, which he’s designated as Whiplash. Originating towards the end of the 19th century, and rearing its head again in the 60s as part of the countercultural movement, it’s back for 2022, and seems to have lost none of its potency. Gardner names the Papier logo – part of the rebrand by Ragged Edge, and named as a Creative Review Annual Winner this year – as one example.

Hand Dots
Variray
Uvula

The lure of the human touch remains strong as well. The Hand Dots trend is relatively self explanatory, using simple yet expressive blobs to add personality to design – and serving as a reminder that there are real people behind huge, monolithic companies. “This trend is completely about handmade and we’re looking for imperfection because, well frankly, humans are flawed and that can actually be a selling point,” explains Gardner.

And it wouldn’t be a LogoLounge report without a brilliantly named, and somewhat obscure, trend. This year, it’s Uvula. “These look every bit the oral inspection and the uvula hanging properly at the back of the throat,” explains Gardner. “Here, drops have been raised to a level of high regard, encased in an informative frame, prepared to provide context to the client’s story.”

There’s plenty more, including the use of bow tie-shaped motifs, rooty imagery, almond shapes, looping lettering and bursting rays – all of which are available to read about in full in the report.

logolounge.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

Why brands need to let go of minimalism

Minimalism is the go-to design route for many brands. But by taking this safe option, they could be missing the opportunity to really stand out, says monopo London creative director Melanie Hubert-Crozet

Ustwo

Why Ustwo became employee owned

We speak to the studio’s CEO, Carsten Wierwille, about its journey from being founder-run to becoming an Employee Ownership Trust, and how it hopes to inspire other creative businesses to do the same

Top Gun Maverick Image

The creative potential of 3D billboards

The humble billboard is evolving as creative uses of 3D imagery are being used to sell everything from movies to video games to sneakers. Here, Alex Wilson, ECD at brand experience agency Amplify, examines what they offer for brands

Creative Review Annual 2022 cover

The Creative Review Annual 2022

Welcome to the Creative Review Annual awards, celebrating creativity across design, advertising, digital, film and more. See all the Winners here

Channel 4 ident still

Why the creative industry needs Channel 4

With the UK Government planning to privatise the 40-year-old broadcaster, CR speaks to current and former C4 employees about what makes it special, and the unique role it’s played in pioneering creativity

Gen Z finance Keebo

The changing face of finance brands

A raft of new personal finance brands are on a mission to win over Gen Z consumers. We examine how they are setting themselves apart from the millennial-friendly approach of more established challengers

What Charles and Ray Eames can teach designers today

Charles & Ray Eames didn’t just create iconic pieces of design – they thought of themselves as ‘tradesmen’ whose job was to create better, longer-lasting products. Llisa Demetrios, Eames Institute chief curator and granddaughter of the pair, discusses what we can learn from them

Campbell Addy 7

Campbell Addy’s journey to Feeling Seen

In just six years, photographer Campbell Addy has carved a distinctive place within the fashion industry. Here he talks to Gem Fletcher about his new book Feeling Seen and the importance of friendship, community and intimacy in his work

For the Record The Photographer's Gallery Miles Davis

What makes an album cover iconic?

A new show at the Photographers’ Gallery in London examines the historic role imagemakers have played in helping build musicians’ brands. We explore why this relationship is more vital than ever in the streaming age

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON

SENIOR DESIGNER

MANCHESTER